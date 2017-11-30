Jack is up for adoption through the Delaware Valley Siberian Husky Rescue.
National

This adoptable dog is banned from Maryland, and people have their theories why

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

November 30, 2017 12:34 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

Oh, Jack.

The Siberian Husky Rescue says he is a “very sweet affectionate boy,” but due to some mischief in his younger years, he is banned from residing or being legally adopted in the state of Maryland.

The information has come to light after Twitter user @historiancole found Jack’s information online. She shared screen shots of the adoptable dog on Twitter, simply wanting to know, “What ... did you do in Maryland, Jack?”

She seems to not be the only person who wants to know.

The tweet has received more than 45,000 retweets and 140,000 likes.

According to Jack’s page, http://www.siberianhuskyrescue.org/jack/, the information will only be disclosed to applicants who have been approved for adoption by the Delaware Valley Siberian Husky Rescue group.

But that has not stopped the theories from showing up on Twitter.

The rescue group based out of the East coast says Jack is not compatible with cats, but he does do well with other dogs.

He knows sit, lie down and takes his food gently, according to the rescue group.

Twitter user @historiancole has began to investigate why Jack may not be legal in Maryland. She found that the state has a one-bite rule, which can be confirmed with Dog Bite Law.

Regardless, the rescue group says Jack does enjoy car rides, so maybe the Siberian Husky will take a nice road trip to a state other than Maryland.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

