After a Twitter debate on where to properly place the cheese on a burger, Google fulfilled their promise of placing the cheese on top of the beef patty. Emojipedia Screen capture

Google actually did ‘drop everything’ to fix the cheese on the hamburger emoji

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

November 29, 2017 12:03 PM

Burger experts can rejoice thanks to the new and improved hamburger emoji.

After Twitter users began grilling Google for the awkward placement of cheese on the Android hamburger emoji, Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai promised to drop everything to address the major issue.

The Oct. 28 promise was not left unfulfilled.

On Nov 28, exactly one month after the debate on where to put the cheese started, Google has released a hamburger emoji with proper cheese placement in the Android 8.1 update, according to Emojipedia.

In the beta update, which means the changes are not final, the cheese is now placed on top of the beef patty, rather than on top of the bottom bun.

The debate started when media consultant Thomas Baekdal tweeted that “we need to have a discussion” regarding how Apple places the cheese on top of the meat, but Google places it beneath the burger.

The tweet has since received more than 25,000 retweets, so it should come to no surprise that people are thrilled Google has learned how to properly make a hamburger.

But is this the end of the hamburger discussion? Perhaps not, but this time it’s on Apple ... and lettuce.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

