A bull was on the loose in Brooklyn, New York.
A bull was on the loose in Brooklyn, New York. Twitter Screen capture
A bull was on the loose in Brooklyn, New York. Twitter Screen capture

National

Cattle on the loose? This is not just a Kansas thing

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

October 17, 2017 1:27 PM

Police officers in Brooklyn, New York, spent at least two hours trying to corral a bull on the loose within city limits.

The New York Police Department said the bull, which was first identified as a cow, was running around soccer fields near Prospect Park.

Many people were witness to the bull as it embarked on its journey through the park. According to one witness who spent her lifetime in the city, the bull appeared to be roaming unaccompanied.

The bull made its way through city streets, sidewalks, soccer fields and even a baseball field as police failed to wrangle it.

According to tweets, police were able to tranquilize the bull after at least two hours on the loose and took him away in a horse trailer.

It was not immediately known where the bull came from.

This comes just two days after police in McPherson, Kansas, herded loose cattle across a highway and into a pasture to graze the land while looking for their owners.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Don't make a $10,000 mistake. Tips on how to spot flood-damaged cars 3:17

Don't make a $10,000 mistake. Tips on how to spot flood-damaged cars

Pause
Arizona high school dance team performs 'Wizard of Oz' to current music 7:20

Arizona high school dance team performs 'Wizard of Oz' to current music

Harvey Weinstein faces more sexual assault allegations 2:52

Harvey Weinstein faces more sexual assault allegations

Shamet and McDuffie at AAC Media Day 6:52

Shamet and McDuffie at AAC Media Day

'Last Chance U' coach rips into his team after pot incident 1:20

'Last Chance U' coach rips into his team after pot incident

McConnell stands ready to accept the KC-46A Pegusus 2:32

McConnell stands ready to accept the KC-46A Pegusus

City manager comments on alleged police cover-up 4:53

City manager comments on alleged police cover-up

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff 4:25

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 2:46

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing

Bishop Carroll knocks off Heights 35-14 3:02

Bishop Carroll knocks off Heights 35-14

  • Don't make a $10,000 mistake. Tips on how to spot flood-damaged cars

    CarMax purchasing manager Ted Walker demonstrates how to check for tell-tale signs of a flood-damaged vehicle. Vehicles damaged by hurricanes Harvey and Irma or by regional flooding could make their way to the Kansas City-area market.

Don't make a $10,000 mistake. Tips on how to spot flood-damaged cars

View More Video