Cattle on the loose? This is not just a Kansas thing

Police officers in Brooklyn, New York, spent at least two hours trying to corral a bull on the loose within city limits.

The New York Police Department said the bull, which was first identified as a cow, was running around soccer fields near Prospect Park.

Hey, has anyone seen a cow? — NYC Parks (@NYCParks) October 17, 2017

Many people were witness to the bull as it embarked on its journey through the park. According to one witness who spent her lifetime in the city, the bull appeared to be roaming unaccompanied.

Just saw a COW bolting up 17th St in S. Slope. On the sidewalk. In case I thought there was nothing new to be seen after a lifetime in NYC. — RosieSchaapofHorrors (@rosieschaap) October 17, 2017

The bull made its way through city streets, sidewalks, soccer fields and even a baseball field as police failed to wrangle it.

Ok ok it's a bull. Cornered in baseball dugout. pic.twitter.com/j0JNZKnYgl — Alex Silverman (@AlexSilverman) October 17, 2017

According to tweets, police were able to tranquilize the bull after at least two hours on the loose and took him away in a horse trailer.

It was not immediately known where the bull came from.

Can you confirm the bull escaped from a slaughterhouse?







NYPD spokesman: "no, but have you seen any pastures in Brooklyn?" — Alex Silverman (@AlexSilverman) October 17, 2017

This comes just two days after police in McPherson, Kansas, herded loose cattle across a highway and into a pasture to graze the land while looking for their owners.