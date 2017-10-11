Boy Scouts of America to open membership to girls

Soon, a girl will have the opportunity to earn Boy Scout’s of America’s highest rank – the Eagle Scout.

“Today, the Boy Scouts of America Board of Directors unanimously approved to welcome girls into its iconic Cub Scout program,” the organization said in a release.

The decision was made after years of receiving requests from families and girls.

“This decision is true to the BSA’s mission and core values outlined in the Scout Oath and Law,” said Michael Surbaugh, the BSA’s Chief Scout Executive. “The values of Scouting – trustworthy, loyal, helpful, kind, brave and reverent, for example – are important for both young men and women.”

Starting in 2018, both boys and girls can sign up for Cub Scouts.

Existing packs can either create a new girl pack, establish a pack that consists of girl dens and boy dens or remain an all-boy pack. Cub Scout dens will be single-gender – all boys or all girls, the release states.

“Using the same curriculum as the Boy Scouts program, the organization will also deliver a program for older girls, which will be announced in 2018 and projected to be available in 2019, that will enable them to earn the Eagle Scout rank,” the release states. “This unique approach allows the organization to maintain the integrity of the single gender model while also meeting the needs of today’s families.”