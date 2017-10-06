They met in rehab — then overdosed on heroin with their infants in the back seat, police say

Two Florida women have been charged with child neglect after one overdosed on heroin as the two did drugs together in a parked SUV with their infant children in the back seat, according to Boynton Beach police.
The pair met at a drug rehabilitation program, police said, and struck up a friendship because of their similar due dates. Their infants are 1 and 2 months old.
Kristen O’Connor, 27, of Coral Springs, told her friend that her drug dealer was offering to sell her drugs on Thursday — and the two decided to buy $60 in heroin for the two to split, according to WPTV.
Each snorted a “small amount” of the drug in O’Connor’s Ford Expedition while they were parked in a parking garage. O’Connor asked the friend, June Schweinhart, 28, of Lake Worth, to sit behind the wheel because she thought she “could drive better under the influence of heroin.”
But suddenly, O’Connor started to convulse and became unresponsive, police said. Schweinhart called 911, and a passerby also stopped to help and spoke with the emergency dispatcher over the phone.
“Oh my God, oh my God,” Schweinhart said from the driver’s seat, as O’Connor lost consciousness.
Both women have been charged with child neglect and their children were put in the custody of the Florida Department of Children. The infants have since been turned over to family members, police told the Sun-Sentinel.
O’Connor has been released on $4,500 bond, according to the Palm Beach Post, while Schweinhart is still being held in lieu of $3,000 bail.
Boynton Beach police posted about the incident on Facebook.
“We hope this serves as a wake-up call for these moms, and that they seek further treatment for their addiction,” police wrote.
In court on Friday, a judge decided that O’Connor can only see her infant if the baby’s grandmother is also there, while Schweinhart much take a drug test weekly and can only interact with her child when another adult is in the room.
Child neglect charges carry as much as five years in prison, according to the Palm Beach Post.
Comments