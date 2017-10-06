More Videos

Ol' Crow Tattoo to move downtown 2:01

Ol' Crow Tattoo to move downtown

Pause
Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff 4:25

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff

First-timer previews the Prairie Fire Marathon course 6:49

First-timer previews the Prairie Fire Marathon course

Annual Oktoberfest party at Whiskey Dicks 0:51

Annual Oktoberfest party at Whiskey Dicks

Burger tour stopped at Jack’s Coffee Shop 0:38

Burger tour stopped at Jack’s Coffee Shop

Famous Wichita mansion opening up for tours 2:05

Famous Wichita mansion opening up for tours

D.J. Reed gives an answer that would make Coach Bill Snyder proud 0:37

D.J. Reed gives an answer that would make Coach Bill Snyder proud

Man shot in east Wichita 0:43

Man shot in east Wichita

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 2:46

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing

My Home: This WaterWalk condo has double the space 6:53

My Home: This WaterWalk condo has double the space

  • Police officers rescue German Shepherd abandoned on side of highway

    Troopers from Totowa Station responded to the report of two dogs on the shoulder of Interstate 280 in Newark. One was a Pit Bull that was deceased. The other, a German Shepherd, was rescued and taken back to the station.

Troopers from Totowa Station responded to the report of two dogs on the shoulder of Interstate 280 in Newark. One was a Pit Bull that was deceased. The other, a German Shepherd, was rescued and taken back to the station. New Jersey State Police
Troopers from Totowa Station responded to the report of two dogs on the shoulder of Interstate 280 in Newark. One was a Pit Bull that was deceased. The other, a German Shepherd, was rescued and taken back to the station. New Jersey State Police

National

This dog was found beside her dead companion on a busy highway. She wouldn’t leave

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

October 06, 2017 12:09 PM

New Jersey state police responding to reports of two dogs on a busy highway discovered a sad sight.

Officers found a German shepherd lying next to a pit bull on the shoulder of Interstate 280 in Newark, police posted on Facebook. When troopers tried to rescue the surviving dog, she initially refused to leave the side of her dead companion.

Troopers finally coaxed the German shepherd into a patrol car. Neither dog had a collar or other identification, so they took her back to their station.

“They gave her water and maybe, just maybe, played a quick game of fetch,” officers wrote on Facebook. An investigation into how the dogs wound up on the highway continues.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of the other dog, but we're elated that we were able to rescue the shepherd,” officers wrote. The German shepherd has been turned over to a local animal rescue.

Troopers Rescue Dog from Side of InterstateEarlier today, troopers from Totowa Station responded to the report of two...

Posted by New Jersey State Police on Thursday, October 5, 2017

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Don't make a $10,000 mistake. Tips on how to spot flood-damaged cars

View More Video