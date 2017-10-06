This dog was found beside her dead companion on a busy highway. She wouldn’t leave

More Videos 2:01 Ol' Crow Tattoo to move downtown Pause 4:25 Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff 6:49 First-timer previews the Prairie Fire Marathon course 0:51 Annual Oktoberfest party at Whiskey Dicks 0:38 Burger tour stopped at Jack’s Coffee Shop 2:05 Famous Wichita mansion opening up for tours 0:37 D.J. Reed gives an answer that would make Coach Bill Snyder proud 0:43 Man shot in east Wichita 2:46 Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 6:53 My Home: This WaterWalk condo has double the space Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Police officers rescue German Shepherd abandoned on side of highway Troopers from Totowa Station responded to the report of two dogs on the shoulder of Interstate 280 in Newark. One was a Pit Bull that was deceased. The other, a German Shepherd, was rescued and taken back to the station. Troopers from Totowa Station responded to the report of two dogs on the shoulder of Interstate 280 in Newark. One was a Pit Bull that was deceased. The other, a German Shepherd, was rescued and taken back to the station. New Jersey State Police

