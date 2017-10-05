Brooke Shields reveals the pick-up line Trump tried on her. She turned him down

Actress Brooke Shields has added her name to the growing list of celebrities that President Donald Trump asked out in his former life as “America’s richest man.”
Shields talked about the moment Tuesday on a show called “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” that exact descriptor was part of Trump’s pick-up line, which appears to have come in classic Trump public relations fashion.
“He said, ‘I really think we should date because you’re America’s sweetheart and I’m America’s richest man, and the people would love it,” Shields said.
At the time, Shields was the star of the sitcom “Suddenly Susan,” which ran from 1996-2000. She said Trump approached her in 1999, after his divorce from actress and television personality Marla Maples, his second wife.
She deflected the real estate mogul’s advances by telling Trump she already had a boyfriend, who would “not really” be happy about it.
Cohen had presented the actress with a 1992 photo of herself with Trump at a charity function to start the time warp. She gagged when Cohen asked her if Trump had ever hit on her.
The actress, who is now 52, has a recurring role on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit this season.
Cohen’s show was also the setting for another star’s dishing on the time she went out with Trump. Candace Bergen, the former “Murphy Brown” star, confessed last month that she went on a blind date with Trump in her college years.
Bergen said Trump picked her up in a burgundy three-piece suit, matching burgundy patent leather shoes, riding in a burgundy limousine.
“I was home very early. There was no physical contact whatsoever,” Bergen said of her date with the future POTUS. “He was a good-looking guy, and a douche.”
Trump also struck out with actresses Salma Hayek and Emma Thompson, according to accounts from the actresses.
