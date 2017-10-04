Security guard who found Vegas shooter needs surgery to remove bullet. You can help

Jesus Campos was the first to find the shooter who was raining down bullets on a Las Vegas country music festival 32 stories below.
The hotel security guard was apparently spotted by shooter Stephen Paddock, who had set up cameras in the hallway. Campos was shot in the leg as he tried to enter the room where Paddock had barricaded himself.
One of his coworkers at Mandalay Bay, who identified herself as Lilian Rodriguez, set up a GoFundMe page for Campos, who needs to have surgery to remove the bullet. She hopes to raise $5,000.
“Funds will be used to provide relief and financial support for him while he gets back on his feet,” Rodriguez wrote on the page. “Any one of us could have been in the position he was in. Most importantly we are a home away from home and at the end of the day we are a team and we should all go home together.”
According to the Daily Beast, even after Campos was shot, he worked with police to help evacuate the rest of the hotel floor where Paddock was shooting from. Fifty-eight people have died in the shooting.
As of Wednesday evening, the site had raised over $2,800 for Campos’ medical expenses.
Comments