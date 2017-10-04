Infection outbreak linked to contact with pet store puppies

People in multiple states have been impacted by an infection spread by contact with puppies from a pet store chain, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Some infections linked to the outbreak at Petland were found last month, but as of Oct. 3 additional people have been impacted, bringing the total to 55. There have been 13 hospitalizations but no deaths associated with the infection, Camylobacter, which can be caused by contact with dog feces.
People in 12 states — Florida, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming — have been confirmed to have the infection via laboratory test or have associated symptoms. Symptoms include diarrhea, fever, nausea, vomiting and stomach cramps.
Of those impacted, 35 people recently bought a puppy at Petland, visited the chain, or visited or live in a home with a puppy from Petland. Fourteen people impacted are Petland employees.
“Clinical samples from people and puppies sickened in this outbreak appear to be resistant to commonly recommended, first-line antibiotics,” the CDC said. “This means infections with the outbreak strain may not respond well to oral antibiotics usually prescribed to treat Campylobacter infections.”
One person got infected through sexual contact with someone who had developed the illness linked to Petland. According to the CDC, the disease can be spread through sexual contact with someone who has been infected or changing an infected person’s diapers.
Petland is cooperating to address the cause of the outbreak, the CDC said.
