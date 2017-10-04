Craig Lassig The New York Times file, 2012
Craig Lassig The New York Times file, 2012

Man hands bank teller a note demanding cash. The teller says, ‘No’

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

October 04, 2017 9:37 AM

A San Diego bank teller thwarted a robbery Tuesday with a single word: “No.”

And it’s not the first time it’s happened in recent days in San Diego.

A white man who appeared to be about 50 years old entered a U.S. Bank branch just before 5 p.m. Tuesday and handed a teller a note demanding money, reports a San Diego Police Department watch commander’s log.

“The clerk took the note, looked at the suspect and said, ‘No,’” Officer John Buttle wrote in the watch log. “The suspect turned and walked out the door without obtaining anything.”

On Sept. 21, a similar failed robbery occurred at a Bank of America branch in San Diego, reports The San Diego Union-Tribune. A black man who appeared to be in his early 20s to mid-30s handed a note to a teller demanding cash about 2:30 p.m. After the teller refused to comply, the would-be bandit walked out of the building, the FBI said.

Police and the FBI are continuing to investigate both incidents.

Banks normally instruct tellers to cooperate in the event of a robbery, notes the Center for Problem-Oriented Policing. “The bank’s primary objective is to protect the safety and security of its employees and customers by reducing the likelihood of violence,” the center says.

  • (Not so) smooth criminals

    Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

