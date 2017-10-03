The ‘robber’ was an actor. Cops didn’t know, so they shot at him, video shows

More Videos 0:36 Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter Pause 2:18 Fly over Arrowhead Stadium and see U2 concert stage 0:43 Man shot in East Wichita 6:53 My Home: This WaterWalk condo has double the space 3:29 Twin Lakes shooting suspect pleads not guilty plea 1:08 Kansan John Musgrave talks about Vietnam 6:57 How we got the Big Ditch 4:37 Highlights of Kansas State's win over Baylor 1:29 Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found 0:57 Depression concerned this student. So he did something about it. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Indiana cop shoots at actor holding prop gun Police in Crawfordsville, Indiana released body camera footage showing an officer firing at an actor who was filming a movie in the city on Sept. 26. Police were responding to a 911 call reporting a robbery in progress. The actor was filming a robbery scene. Police in Crawfordsville, Indiana released body camera footage showing an officer firing at an actor who was filming a movie in the city on Sept. 26. Police were responding to a 911 call reporting a robbery in progress. The actor was filming a robbery scene. Crawfordsville Police Department via Storyful

