This police officer wrongfully tackled a tennis star. Now he’s the one suing everyone

Racial profiling by police can ruin lives – not to mention that it flies in the face of the U.S. Constitution.
But one New York police officer, accused of racial profiling by former tennis star James Blake, now says that he’s the one whose life is a “living hell.”
That’s why NYPD officer James Frascatore is now suing Blake, the New York Police Department, the City of New York and others for defamation.
In 2015, Frascatore mistakenly tackled Blake outside the Grand Hyatt hotel, confusing the former No. 4 tennis player in the world with a cell phone thief as he was on his way to the U.S. Open tournament. He was not fired after the mistake was brought to light and has been on modified duty since the incident.
Blake closely resembled photos of the suspect, Frascatore’s suit says, according to the New York Post. That suit will be filed in Manhattan’s federal court this week, and will name as defendants Blake, the City of New York, NYPD, its civilian complaint review board director Tracy Catapano-Fox, and Harper Collins Publishers, said Frascatore’s lawyer Peter Brill.
Jonathan Fogel, the review board prosecutor in Frascatore’s administrative hearing, which is still pending, said during opening arguments that the officer tackled Blake “like an NFL linebacker” or “Rambo” during the botched arrest two years ago.
Blake, 37, has accused Frascatore of racial profiling and co-wrote a book, “Ways of Grace,” discussing, in part, that day’s events. Blake is black, and Frascatore is white.
Frascatore says the defendants cast him as a “racist goon,” and the city threw him under the bus, catering to Blake’s fame.
Sports Illustrated reported shortly after the incident that Frascatore then had two federal lawsuits pending for use of excessive force.
Comments