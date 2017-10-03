FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2015, file photo, former heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman tells a story of a young Muhammad Ali to the audience at the Sports Illustrated Legacy Awards Thursday, in Louisville, Ky. Foreman took to Twitter on Oct. 3, 2017 to challenge actor Steven Seagal to a 10-round fight. Seagal declined comment. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
The guy who invented the George Foreman Grill wants to fight 'Steven Seagal: Lawman'

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

October 03, 2017 2:59 PM

George Foreman quit fighting 20 years ago, as the oldest world heavyweight champion in history.

Leave it to ’90s action star Steven Seagal to get him back in the ring.

On Monday, the boxing legend tweeted out a picture of Seagal, along with a challenge:

“Steven Seagal, I challenge you One on one, I use boxing you can use whatever. 10 rounds in Vegas.”

Foreman is 68, the millionaire inventor of every college student’s favorite cooking tool and a one-time heavyweight champion who went toe-to-toe with Muhammad Ali in the Rumble in the Jungle. It’s one of the most famous boxing matches of all time and a precursor to today’s massive pay-per-view match-ups.

Seagal is 65, a martial arts instructor turned movie star turned reality television personality with a recent affinity for Russian culture (he became a Russian citizen in 2016, according to Huffington Post). He is a 7th degree black belt in Aikido and claims to have taught Anderson Silva the front kick that stopped Vitor Belfort at UFC 126 (watch the video) and reportedly helped Daniel Cormier prepare to fight Jon Jones, according to Vice’s FightLand blog.

So, the fight would have that boxing vs. MMA Mayweather/McGregor angle -- if it’s anything more than a joke.

According to a representative for Seagal, the star had no comment on Foreman’s offer, but just the idea of such a matchup garnered enough attention that both names were trending on Google. Twitter replied in typical fashion -- with puns, GIFs and memes.

