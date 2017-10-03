More Videos

    Plastic surgeon Dr. Franklin Rose outlines a plan of surgeries for his patient to receive so that she can look more like First Last Melania Trump.

National

She wants to be ‘the perfect woman’ — so she had 8 surgeries to look like Melania Trump

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

October 03, 2017 1:53 PM

She’s had a tummy tuck, liposuction, a Brazilian butt lift and a nose job revision in order to look like her idol, First Lady Melania Trump.

Texas mom Claudia Sierra actually underwent eight total procedures in recent months to perfect the Melania look, including a breast implant reconstruction, after previously having a partial mastectomy as part of treatment for breast cancer.

It’s all to emulate the First Lady, whom Sierra, 42, calls “the perfect woman” in a clip teasing her “Inside Edition” appearance that will document her transformation.

Her story was originally scheduled to air on Monday, but it was bumped due to coverage of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, according to a post on Sierra’s Facebook page.

“I’m so excited. I’m ready. I want to feel as good as I do inside, on the outside,” Sierra said during a Facebook Live video with her plastic surgeon, Franklin Rose. “I’ve had a lot going on, so it’s time.”

Several outlets have reported that Sierra’s transformation cost her between $50,000 and $64,000, through Sierra disputed the $50,000 pricetag in a recent post on Facebook.

Sierra told Yahoo’s “Be” blog that her original nose job was to correct a broken nose she suffered due to domestic violence, and that before her surgery, she had been told she “looked old for her age.”

But that didn’t stop her from picking Melania over daughter and former “it” girl Ivanka Trump as the inspiration for her new look.

“I’ve had many women visit my office wanting the ‘Ivanka look,’” Rose said in a press release in June. “So it’s not really surprising to see women now requesting to look more like Melania, who is simply gorgeous.”

“I feel like the First Lady and I are very alike. Everyone puts her down, yet she remains a powerful, strong woman, and that’s what I want people to see in me,” Sierra, who has two sons, told Yahoo. “Ivanka is very elegant and stylized, but Melania was a worldwide model and had very stunning features, too.”

