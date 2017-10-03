Jerome Rivers had been out of jail for less than 24 hours when he headed for the house of Gia Pender, his ex-girlfriend.
And Pender was nervous, giving a neighbor her wallet, credit cards and pin numbers.
“Jerome is coming over,” Pender told a neighbor, according to court documents obtained by Pix11. “If anything happens to me, give this to my mother.”
It turns out that Pender had a reason to be nervous. Police say Rivers, 52, strangled Pender to death sometime around early Friday morning — less than one day after Rivers was released from jail for a domestic incident involving his estranged girlfriend, according to NBC4.
Rivers had been locked up in Rikers Island prison for two months after violating his terms of release as a sex offender by attacking Pender, according to the New York Post.
He was jailed for third-degree sex abuse charges in 2013, according to the Post.
On the day he was released, Rivers allegedly called Pender to ask if he could stay with her.
Rivers called 911 at 6 a.m. the following day, according to Pix11, telling authorities he found Pender collapsed on the floor after he woke up to a large thud.
River — who claimed he didn’t “have a reason to kill” Pender, according to the DA’s office — told authorities that he and his estranged girlfriend had sex, ate dinner together and took a sleeping pill before going to bed, according to NBC4.
However, an autopsy found that Pender died from strangulation, and Rivers, held without bail, faces a second-degree murder charge, according to the Post.
It was hard news to swallow for Shenatia Pender, Gia’s cousin, who promoted a GoFundMe page on Facebook to raise money for the family while lamenting her death.
“My cousin Gia always made sure her family knew she loved them,” she wrote. “So sad that she had to leave the world in the way she did.”
On the GoFundMe page, family member Richelle Labella Braids Maxwell wrote that “It's with GREAT sadness that I announce the passing of my sister Gia Olivia Pender on Friday, September 30, 2017. It's with GREATER sadness that I mention my sister was uninsured and I am asking for any donation.”
“I am saying no donation is too SMALL and myself and my mother ALONG with my family appreciates your help,” she wrote. “I am going this route because myself and my mother has been receiving LOTS of phone calls asking if we need anything don't hesitate to call so we are making this call out for HELP to bury GIA.”
Others took to the GoFundMe page to express their sadness.
“I miss my aunt,” wrote Schviyah Williams.
As of Tuesday morning, just over $700 of the $8,000 goal has been raised on the GoFundMe page.
