National

Thousands of pounds of turkey recalled due to metal shavings

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

October 03, 2017 7:00 AM

At not-food-in-food recall on Monday night covers 38,475 pounds of ground turkey, including the Publix store brand, that might have metal shavings from the processing equipment.

In addition to Publix ground turkey and ground turkey breast in 1.3-pound styrofoam trays, 1.2-pound trays of Fit & Active Fresh Ground Turkey and 1-pound trays of Weis Markets Fresh Ground Turkey Breast are covered in the recall. All have ink jet printing on the side of the trays with the numbers 7268 and 7269.

All the brands are processed and packaged by Prestage Foods, a North Carolina company.

The turkey went to retail distribution centers in Florida, Alabama, Connecticut, Georgia, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. Consumers should return the turkey to the store for a refund or toss it.

After an April packed with not-food-in-food recalls (inlcuding the dead bat in the bagged salad) and a slight June reprise, these kinds of recalls disappeared the rest of the summer.

But according to the USDA recall notice, Prestage Foods employees doing sanitation on the processing equipment Wednesday saw something wrong. Also, Wednesday, one of the retail stores reported seeing a metal shaving in a ground turkey package.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

