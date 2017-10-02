Gun stocks rise after Las Vegas shooting, as they did after Orlando Pulse shooting

More Videos

Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found 1:29

Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found

Pause
Las Vegas shooting at concert kills dozens 2:10

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills dozens

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter 0:36

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter

Trump on Las Vegas shooting: 'It was an act of pure evil' 4:51

Trump on Las Vegas shooting: "It was an act of pure evil"

Taxi driver tries to help Las Vegas concertgoers flee from shooting 1:29

Taxi driver tries to help Las Vegas concertgoers flee from shooting

Burger tour stopped at Jack’s Coffee Shop 0:38

Burger tour stopped at Jack’s Coffee Shop

Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found 1:29

Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found

Highlights of Kansas State's win over Baylor 4:37

Highlights of Kansas State's win over Baylor

Depression concerned this student. So he did something about it. 0:57

Depression concerned this student. So he did something about it.

  • Las Vegas shooting at concert kills dozens

    A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire while country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night a the Route 91 Harvest Festival. At least 50 people, including two off-duty police officers, and wounded more than 400, officials said Monday. Here, see footage of people fleeing the scene and police responding before suspect 64-year-old Stephen Paddock was killed.

A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire while country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night a the Route 91 Harvest Festival. At least 50 people, including two off-duty police officers, and wounded more than 400, officials said Monday. Here, see footage of people fleeing the scene and police responding before suspect 64-year-old Stephen Paddock was killed. Storyful
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire while country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night a the Route 91 Harvest Festival. At least 50 people, including two off-duty police officers, and wounded more than 400, officials said Monday. Here, see footage of people fleeing the scene and police responding before suspect 64-year-old Stephen Paddock was killed. Storyful

National

Gun stocks rise after Las Vegas shooting, as they did after Orlando Pulse shooting

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

October 02, 2017 11:40 AM

Shares of stock in gun companies rose Monday in U.S. markets following the deadliest mass shooting in the nation’s modern history, continuing a trend seen after recent attacks.

Shares of Sturm Ruger, Vista Outdoor and American Outdoor Brands, formerly Smith & Wesson, each rose about 4 percent, reports MarketWatch.

Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire on a crowd of 22,000 people at a Jason Aldean concert from a 32nd-story room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, killing at least 58 people and wounding at least 515 late Sunday night in the worst mass shooting in U.S. history, police say. Paddock killed himself as police stormed his hotel room. Authorities said he had at least 10 rifles in the hotel room.

The gains in gun stocks appear to reflect predictions of a rise in firearms sales ahead of possible tighter regulations in the wake of the incident, along with greater interest by consumers in arming themselves for protection, reports CNBC.

After mass shootings at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., and an office building in San Bernardino, Calif., “you saw a two- to three-month surge in firearms sales," said Rommel Dionisio, managing director at Aegis Capital. He told CNBC that while a national change in gun laws appears unlikely, the Las Vegas attack may spark state legislation.

After the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, gun company stocks fell.

Gun stocks overall have fallen sharply since the election of President Donald Trump, after rising before his win amid fears a victory by Democrat Hillary Clinton could have heralded stricter gun control laws.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter

View More Video