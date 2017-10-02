Las Vegas gunman’s brother says family is ‘dumbfounded, bewildered, horrified’

Eric Paddock said he was “dumbfounded” by the news that his brother Stephen Paddock was the one who rained automatic gunfire on a crowd of concertgoers, killing 50 and injuring more than 400 Sunday evening in Las Vegas.
Eric Paddock, who lives in Orlando, Florida, told Reutuers that the family had “no idea in the world.”
“We have no idea. We’re horrified. We’re bewildered and our condolences go out to the victims,” he said.
“We can’t understand what happened,” he told the Orlando Sentinel.
“There's no rhyme or reason here, it makes no sense,” he said. “'He has no political affiliation, no religious affiliation, as far as we know. This wasn't a terror attack. He was just a guy. Something happened, he snapped or something.”
Stephen Paddock was identified by police as the perpetrator of Sunday evening’s mass shooting who opened fire on a crowd of Jason Aldean concertgoers from his 32nd-floor window at the Mandalay Bay hotel. Police entered his room and found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Eric Paddock told the Daily Mail that he and his brother were not especially close, but there was no indication that Stephen would do anything like this.
Eric Paddock (left) shared this picture of his brother Stephen Paddock (right). Says he feels like an astroid has hit his family. pic.twitter.com/3E7e0znC8r— Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) October 2, 2017
