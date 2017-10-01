‘I was afraid he was going to burn alive.’ Farmhand rescues man after fiery crash

Farmhand Tom Hevener was busy hanging a gate Friday afternoon in Swoope, Virginia when he heard the sound of squealing brakes – and then a crash.
Hevener ran to a nearby home, where an out-of-control car had smashed into the front porch, just missing two women.
A passenger had been thrown through the windshield onto the porch, while the driver remained trapped inside the car. Flames were coming from the engine compartment. The two women, Amy Batkins and Krissy Figgins, were trying to rescue the driver, but to no avail.
Armed only with a hammer, Hevener tried to pry open a door or smash out a window to free the driver.
“I was afraid he was going to burn alive, that was my biggest fear,” Hevener told The News Leader in Staunton, Va. “It’s not a very good feeling.”
Then the driver managed to free his foot from the wreckage. Hevener dragged him into the back seat, then out a window.
“Once I got him in the back seat, it was not even a minute before the whole car filled with smoke and was burning,” he said. “He was lucky.”
The Swoope Volunteer Fire Company noted in a post to its site that Hevener was so intent on saving the driver that he didn’t even notice their arrival.
“By this time the engine compartment was on fire, but that didn’t stop Mr. Hevener, who was determine to get the trapped boy out of the now burning car,” the fire company wrote. Hevener carried the teenage driver to firefighters for treatment.
The fire company called Hevener, Figgins and Batkins heroes, but Hevener told The News Leader that he’s just grateful he could help.
“I was glad I was there to help the boy. I’m glad everything worked out the way it did,” he said. “It could have had turned out a lot different.”
Figgins told the newspaper that she felt extremely lucky that she and Batkins, who had been working on the house, escaped injury themselves.
“I happened to be standing in the bedroom where the car initially hit the house and my colleague, Amy Batkins, just happened to be standing on the porch working the moment it happened,” Figgins said.
The driver and passenger were hospitalized, reports WHSV. No information on their condition was available. The owner of the home, Charles Baugh, told the television station that he hopes the car’s two occupants will recover.
“We’re not upset with them for what’s happened to the house,” Baugh said. “Things happen. We’ve learned that ourselves. Things happen and that we’ll be praying for them and their family.”
