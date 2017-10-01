He lunged for his baby as a car driven by a 13-year-old plowed into the playground

A father snatched his baby from a stroller in the path of a careening car driven by a 13-year-old girl through a Pittsburgh playground Saturday.
Mariamo Mada, 19, was arrested on suspicion of recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of a child for allowing her younger sister to drive the car, reports The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
The car crashed into the Highland Park Super Playground about 5:30 p.m. Saturday. No one was injured, but a father had to snatch his child from a stroller in the car’s path. A wooden fence and bicycle rack were damaged in the wreck, along with another car.
The crash pinned the stroller against the fence, reports The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.
Police said Mada tried to climb into the driver’s seat after the crash, the newspaper reports. She has been scheduled for an Oct. 11 preliminary hearing.
