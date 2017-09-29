About 100 residents of Lawndale in Los Angeles have been evacuated as police clear a cache of military-grade explosives found in the back yard of a vacant home.
About 100 residents of Lawndale in Los Angeles have been evacuated as police clear a cache of military-grade explosives found in the back yard of a vacant home. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department
About 100 residents of Lawndale in Los Angeles have been evacuated as police clear a cache of military-grade explosives found in the back yard of a vacant home. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

National

Police evacuate L.A. neighborhood as 30-plus bombs found at vacant home

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

September 29, 2017 3:46 PM

An alarming discovery of an enormous cache of military-grade explosives late Thursday prompted the evacuation of a Los Angeles neighborhood.

Deputies investigating reports of a suspicious vehicle in Lawndale, southeast of Los Angeles International Airport, at 11 p.m. Thursday entered a nearby vacant home, where they found a cache of explosives in the backyard, reports the Los Angeles Times. Authorities ordered an estimated 100 neighbors to evacuate as the bomb squad responded.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department posted photos Friday morning on Twitter of what appear to be artillery shells, mortar rounds, large-caliber bullets, grenades, aerial bomb casing and other armaments – including a box labeled “explosives.”

A second tweet included photos of more shells and additional heavy ammunition.

The shells and other explosives appear to be from the World War II era, deputies said.

Neighbor Joseph Saravia, 57, and his wife were sleeping when they heard helicopters hover overhead. Then deputies began pounding on his door.

“I thought somebody was trying to get in my house,” Joseph Saravia told the Los Angeles Times. Twelve hours later, Saravia said they were still waiting for clearance to return.

Authorities said one person has been detained in connection with the case. Bomb squads remain at the home to defuse and clear the explosives as of Friday afternoon.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter 0:36

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter
'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour 1:38

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour
U.S. Coast Guard chopper flies over flooded Houston and makes rescues 1:10

U.S. Coast Guard chopper flies over flooded Houston and makes rescues

View More Video