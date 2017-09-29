With Hugh Hefner gone, will the Playboy Mansion become another billionaire’s super estate?

With the possible exception of the haunted one at Disneyland, Hugh Hefner’s Los Angeles abode may be the most famous mansion ever.
So it was news last year when the 20,000-square-foot, 29-room Playboy Mansion was sold for $100 million to Daren Metropoulos, a 33-year-old hipster entrepreneur. He’s the guy who helped make Pabst Blue Ribbon cool, according to Money.com.
And now he wants to combine his property next door with the Playboy Mansion to create one massive super-estate.
Metropoulos has actually been Hefner’s neighbor for several years. He bought the house next door from Hefner in 2009. The two properties were once a 7.3-acre compound known as Wolfskill Ranch, according to Money.com.
As a condition of the sale, Hefner was allowed to live in Playboy Mansion until his death. When Hefner died at the home on Wednesday, the property – with that infamous grotto and a zoo license – was officially turned over to Metropoulos.
“I was fortunate to know him as a neighbor and friend and I extend my deepest sympathies to his family,” he said in a statement.
Metropoulos has said he plans to live on the property, though there’s no word of when he might be moving in.
Joshua Tehee, 559-441-6479, jtehee@fresnobee.com
Comments