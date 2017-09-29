She refuses to vaccinate her son. Now, she has a week to change that — or go to jail

Rebecca Bredow doesn’t want to vaccinate her son — and she might face time behind bars because of it.
The Michigan mother of two told WXYZ that an Oakland County judge ordered her to vaccinate her son within a week or spend time in jail.
But she’s not backing down, arguing that it’s a choice every person has to make for themselves.
“I would rather go to jail for standing up for what I believe in than vaccinating my child,” Bredow told ABC News. “I choose not to vaccinate, but that’s my choice.
“I’m not against vaccines, it’s everybody’s personal choice.”
Bredow told WXYZ that she and her ex-husband share joint legal custody of their boy, now 9, after divorcing in 2008, but that she is the primary caretaker.
Originally, the pair decided to vaccinate their children while making sure the shots were spaced out, according to ABC.
But, Bredow said, she began to read about vaccines — going through books, research and studies on the topic — and decided against giving her child shots.
Instead, she opted to get a waiver from the state of Michigan allowing her to not vaccinate her young boy. It’s legal in the state to have some vaccinations waived for non-medical reasons.
“God forbid if he were to be injured by a vaccine,” she said. “I would have to take care of him.”
That decision has angered the boy’s father, leading to the current conflict in court that could see Bredow do time in jail, according to WXYZ.
The local courts had already issued a decision in November 2016, ordering Bredow to vaccinate her son, according to documents reviewed by ABC News.
But she still hasn’t — leading the judge to give her just one more week to change that.
“It is our position that this case is not truly about vaccinations,” said Benton Richardson, the lawyer for the boy’s father. “It is a case about Ms. Bredow refusing to comport with any number of the court’s orders and actively seeking to frustrate (my client’s) joint legal custody rights.”
Bredow said she will continue to fight against having her son vaccinated.
“I feel angry,” she said. “I feel backed into a corner. I feel like my rights as a parent have been taken away.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control, the current supply of vaccines in the country is the safest in history and 90 percent of vaccine side effects are not serious. And a 2014 CDC study found that childhood vaccines have saved the lives of over 700,000 children since 1994.
