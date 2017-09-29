‘Like something shot me in the heart.’ Father finds beating of 8-year-old son on video

William Jones couldn’t believe what he was seeing.
His daughter had come over to his home Monday in Stockton, Calif., with an online video she’d found on Instagram of his son, 8, being beaten and robbed, reports KCRA.
“I couldn’t watch it once,” Jones said. “I saw the first couple of punches and saw what they were doing to my son – I dropped the phone. My heart, it felt like something shot me in the heart.”
The boy had been riding his bicycle Saturday when three assailants forced him off his bicycle and into a house, reports The Stockton Record. They beat him, then took his bicycle and let him go.
Jones said his son told him Saturday that his bicycle had been stolen, but was afraid to tell him about the beating.
“He said, ‘I was scared to tell my dad because they said they were going to kill him, and me and put us in a cave.’ You know so that, that hurt me so bad. That has me real shaken inside. How could they do that? And he’s 8 years old,” Jones told Fox40. The boy’s mother recently died of cancer and the family had moved from the Bay Area to Stockton for a fresh start.
Jones contacted police after his daughter showed him the video Monday. On Thursday, three young people, ages, 14, 13 and 10, were arrested in connection with the incident, said the Stockton Police Department. The Instagram video has been taken down.
Jones told Fox40 that his son knew his attackers, who later returned the stolen bicycle. Jones said that won’t be enough to make amends.
The boy suffered several bruises but did not require hospital care. The family has moved him back to the Bay Area for his protection.
“My son didn’t deserve that,” Jones told KCRA. “It’s sad to see.”
Comments