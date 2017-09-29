This woman smoked pot before having sex — then had spontaneous orgasms for a month

One wild night can have sometimes have some truly unexpected consequences.

A 40-year-old Netherlands woman found herself frantically seeking medical help after a night of sex and drugs led to her experiencing spontaneous orgasms for five straight weeks.

The incident, from a report in the Journal of Sex and Marital Therapy, is believed to be the first medical record of a connection between spontaneous orgasms and marijuana use.

The woman, referred to as “Mrs. A,” said she smoked marijuana with a partner and then had a five-hour long period of “hard pounding sexual activity.”

Afterward, she began experiencing orgasms without any sexual stimulation. They would usually occur when she was lying down, but got more and more intense as the night went on. Sometimes they lasted hours.

During the day, she was wracked with anxiety that one would come while she was out and about.

After some research, Mrs. A began to fear that she had a disorder called Restless Genital Syndrome, a condition which leads to persistent discomfort and unwanted arousal.

She sought help from psychiatrist Marcel Waldinger, who she provided with a video of herself having one of her orgasm attacks. He told her she didn’t appear to have the syndrome because she didn’t fit the normal criteria.

He said he thought the problem stemmed from that one night of weed and sex.

“She said she continued to use cannabis alone and without having sex. Even after several weeks, only a small amount of cannabis induced spontaneous orgasm. When she took higher doses, she got spontaneous orgasms that she 'couldn't handle' any more," Waldinger told IBTimes UK.

The prolonged period of sex probably led to the overstimulation of a nerve, which the marijauana just made worse, the doctor said.

“This is not only important for physicians but also for highly exposed subjects like those active in the sex industry,” the authors of the study wrote.

“From a pharmacological point of view, this is very interesting,” Waldinger told IBTimes UK. "What part of cannabis is inducing sexual pleasure and function, and what part is inhibiting it? It is fascinating to know that there is a drug that has a specific effect on orgasm.”