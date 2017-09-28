An Uber driver waited outside a bank. He didn’t realize he was the getaway car, police say

He flagged a car down in downtown Portland, Oregon because the driver had Uber and Lyft stickers visible on his car.
The man who hailed the car said he didn’t have an Uber or Lyft account, but he offered to pay the driver in cash for a ride to a bank in Wilsonville, south of Portland, according to the Oregonian.
While the driver waited in the car, the man went into the bank. When the man returned, he asked the driver to take him to northwest Portland. That’s where he got dropped off, near a local pharmacy.
But what the driver didn’t realize was that his passenger wasn’t depositing a check or opening a savings account at the Umpqua Bank branch they’d gone to: He was actually robbing the bank, and using his impromptu ride as an unsuspecting getaway car.
Because he paid in cash, the ride was not connected to the suspected robber’s personal Uber or Lyft account, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff’s office has dubbed him the “ride-share bandit.”
Investigators released a photo of the suspect, and described him as a thin, 6-foot tall black man in his 30s or 40s, according to KATU. He was wearing an Adidas track suit with dark sunglasses.
Authorities are still looking for the suspect.
Comments