2 black holes collided 1.8 billion light years away. The shockwave was just sensed from earth

When two black holes collide in space, it’s not exactly an exploding Death Star situation, but it does create shockwaves that can be felt a billion-plus light years away.
Especially if the two black holes are massive. Say, 31 and 25 times the mass of our sun.
That’s the relative size of the two black holes that collided 1.8 billion light years away, the result of which produced a hole in space that was 53 times more massive than the sun and sent ripples in space-time that were just discovered by an international team of scientists at the totally sciency-named Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO).
The discovery was made using the LIGO’s two U.S. observatories and another in Turin, Italy, according to the Wall Street Journal.
It is the fourth time LIGO was used to discover a gravitational wave and the first time using all three observatories.
This is what Albert Einstein was theorizing about 100-plus years ago. It was proven just last year by the same group of scientists. Newsweek ran a reaction piece on the discovery at the time, quoting various astronomers. It ran under the headline: “When Black Holes Collide: Einstein was Right All Along.”
Of course, that could change. While not as sexy and that first discovery, these new findings give scientists more information about the waves’ polarization, a characteristic predicted by general relativity, according to Popular Science.
“If the measurements defy Einstein’s calculations, scientists can hone the theory to make it more accurate — or replace it entirely,” the article states.
