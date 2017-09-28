Man with a hammer and a wrench rushes to aid 74-year-old woman being mauled by a dog

More Videos 0:36 Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter Pause 1:18 Kneaders Bakery & Cafe to open Friday 1:04 Free hummus day at Meddys 2:25 Bishop Gerber Science Center dedication 2:51 The final sale price for this rare 12-cent comic book will make your jaw drop 2:23 “We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.” 1:31 Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting 1:22 Bruce Weber reacts to basketball bribery scandal 2:57 Hear how this Overland Park woman was able to escape an assailant 1:35 AAC commissioner visits Wichita State Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Restaurant owner describes stopping dog attack on elderly woman and her dog A 74-year-old woman is bruised, swollen and on antibiotics for multiple puncture wounds after a dog attack over the weekend, but she was spared from more serious injury thanks to the quick action of a Riverbank restaurant owner. A 74-year-old woman is bruised, swollen and on antibiotics for multiple puncture wounds after a dog attack over the weekend, but she was spared from more serious injury thanks to the quick action of a Riverbank restaurant owner. Andy Alfaro and Erin Tracy aalfaro@modbee.com

A 74-year-old woman is bruised, swollen and on antibiotics for multiple puncture wounds after a dog attack over the weekend, but she was spared from more serious injury thanks to the quick action of a Riverbank restaurant owner. Andy Alfaro and Erin Tracy aalfaro@modbee.com