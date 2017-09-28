How huge was the eclipse? It overshadowed even the Super Bowl, study says

More Videos 0:36 Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter Pause 2:01 Redesigned SHS space to host Sheep Show 1:18 Kneaders Bakery & Cafe to open Friday 1:04 Free hummus day at Meddys 0:24 5 Steven girls playing for Bishop Carroll 1:22 Bruce Weber reacts to basketball bribery scandal 2:51 The final sale price for this rare 12-cent comic book will make your jaw drop 2:57 Hear how this Overland Park woman was able to escape an assailant 1:31 Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting 0:17 Wichita doctor in St. Thomas during Hurricane Irma Video Link copy Embed Code copy

See this insider's look at eclipse gathering in Oregon in the path of totality Thousands of solar eclipse chasers gathered in Oregon to enjoy the spectacle of being in the path of totality. Oregon was the first state to see the eclipse of August 21, 2017. Here's what the scene looked like. Thousands of solar eclipse chasers gathered in Oregon to enjoy the spectacle of being in the path of totality. Oregon was the first state to see the eclipse of August 21, 2017. Here's what the scene looked like. Photos and video courtesy of Amelia Crye

