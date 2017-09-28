House hunting? Former murder scenes can be bargains

More Videos 1:35 What is 'swatting'? Pause 5:24 They're not all man's best friend. How did wolves become dogs? 10:09 'Swatting' led to fatal shooting of Andrew Finch, police say 0:54 Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' 4:59 Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting' 1:54 Mother reacts to son's killing by police 2:22 Man shot by police after false call of shooting, hostage situation 2:03 Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s first AAC win 6:48 Gregg Marshall talks about WSU's first win in the AAC 0:43 First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Murder and mayhem happened here. But she bought the house anyway. Mary Spicer bought this townhouse on Woodbridge Lane in south Kansas City with full knowledge that a man and woman were severely beaten at the home in 2014, and left at the bottom of the basement stairs. They later died at a hospital. Though it was considered "stigmatized" real estate, Spicer said the property did not have a bad aura. Mary Spicer bought this townhouse on Woodbridge Lane in south Kansas City with full knowledge that a man and woman were severely beaten at the home in 2014, and left at the bottom of the basement stairs. They later died at a hospital. Though it was considered "stigmatized" real estate, Spicer said the property did not have a bad aura. Keith Myers and Don Bradley The Kansas City Star

