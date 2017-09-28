Music icon protests NFL by not watching Thursday Night Football. But it was Wednesday

Mark country musician Charlie Daniels down as a staunch opponent of NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem.
The Wilmington, N.C., native and 2016 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee, took to Twitter on Wednesday night to indicate he was boycotting the NFL’s Thursday Night Football because of players protesting during the anthem.
“I would ordinarily be watching Thursday Night Football, but for some reason I’m not,” Daniels tweeted.
I would ordinarily be watching Thursday Night Football, but for some reason I’m not— Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) September 28, 2017
There was just one problem: It was Wednesday.
It was a full 24 hours before the NFL’s Thursday Night Football matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears.
The rest of Twitter was quick to let Daniels know there wasn’t a game on.
“And a movement is born. #BoycottThursdayNightFootballOnWednesday,” one user quipped.
“When you are so determined to show your displeasure, you boycott Thursday Night Football on Wednesdays...That is a new level of boycotting,” another user responded.
And a movement is born.. #BoycottThursdayNightFootballOnWednesday— Rev. Marie (@GaryMillrat) September 28, 2017
When you are so determined to show your displeasure, you boycott Thursday Night Football on Wednesdays...That is a new level of boycotting. https://t.co/DC8XcnpZ9n— Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) September 28, 2017
Daniels appeared to later realize he had his days mixed up, and a few hours later tweeted he would “hang it up for tonight,” and go to bed.
He, of course, is one of many people who has criticized the protests that began last year, when former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling for the national anthem in a protest against racism, police brutality and social injustice.
The protests were revamped Sunday during the NFL’s third week after President Donald Trump said in an Alabama speech that any player who kneels during the anthem should be fired, and referred to such players as a “son of a bitch.”
Daniels wrote in a blog post on CNS News he wasn’t sure the office of the president was the best place for the protest debate to unfold, but called the protests disrespectful to the military and said he wishes to separate sports from politics.
“In a ceremony that many times involves a military color guard, a flyover or some other symbol of our military, disrespecting the flag, the banner they fought under and the anthem that was played when they were sent off to war, cuts deep in the veteran population,” he wrote.
