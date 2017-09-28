‘I don’t have an ounce of guilt’: She laced a baby bottle with pills to kill her niece, police say

A 19-year-old from Indiana has reportedly been on the run for months after police say she tried to kill her infant niece by lacing her baby bottle with a toxic combination of pills strong enough to kill an adult.
Sarai Rodriguez-Miranda was charged with attempted murder earlier this week, according to the Journal Gazette.
Rodriguez-Miranda was angry that her brother, his fiance and their 11-week-old baby were staying at her mother’s house — so the teenager began to concoct a plan to kill the infant.
She revealed her plan to her boyfriend over text, according to WLKY.
“I’m gonna crush up some of these pills since she decided they can stay longer and kill their baby,” Sarai she wrote on Jan. 12 to her boyfriend using the cellphone she and her mother shared, according to the Journal Gazette.
“I put the stuff in a made bottle in the fridge,” she later texted. “Yeah I thought it was funny that I don’t have an ounce of guilt.”
“omg (oh my god) I forgot to tell you, the bottle is gone,” another text message said. “... I know I’m so excited dude. I’m glad it (the presumed death) didn’t happen while I was here.”
Rodriguez-Miranda’s mother, the baby’s grandmother, saw the text messages and checked two bottles of milk prepared for the baby, according to PEOPLE. She found that one bottle of milk was discolored and appeared to have powder in it.
When tested, the bottle was found to have small amounts of aspirin, acetaminophen and caffeine, as well as nine crushed up pills of Excedrin.
That’s enough to kill an adult, a forensic toxicologist told the Journal Gazette.
Rodriguez-Miranda’s mother rushed her granddaughter to the hospital to check for any signs of poisoning. Luckily, the baby was fine.
That didn’t please Rodriguez-Miranda.
“Why didn’t that baby die dude thats dumb,” she texted her boyfriend. “They definitely threw it out. ... Yeah and I thought for a sec it could be psychosomatic where my subconscious is guilty so it creates these (stomach) pains but tbh (to be honest) I hope she dies.
“I don’t feel bad about it bc she was destined to grow up (expletive) or be abused. I’d never be suspect I know but I hope it works.”
The teenager is believed to have fled to Michigan with her boyfriend shortly after lacing the bottle. Her bond is set at $50,000.
