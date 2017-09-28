3 cafeteria workers were hit hard by Harvey. A quarterback gave them his first paycheck.

More Videos 1:18 Kneaders Bakery & Cafe to open Friday Pause 1:22 Bruce Weber reacts to basketball bribery scandal 2:51 The final sale price for this rare 12-cent comic book will make your jaw drop 2:25 Bishop Gerber Science Center dedication 1:00 Royals outfielder Paulo Orlando on homer vs. Tigers: Just trying to be aggressive 1:31 Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting 1:37 What would happen if a plane crashed at the Wichita airport? 1:04 Free hummus day at Meddys 0:17 Wichita doctor in St. Thomas during Hurricane Irma 1:35 AAC commissioner visits Wichita State Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson donates paycheck to Hurricane Harvey victims Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson donated his paycheck to stadium workers who were affected by Hurricane Harvey. Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson donated his paycheck to stadium workers who were affected by Hurricane Harvey. The Houston Texans

