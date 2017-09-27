Country singer Rory Feek blogs that he’s building a schoolhouse for his daughter because it’s what his late wife, Joey Martin Feek, would have wanted.
Country singer Rory Feek blogs that he’s building a schoolhouse for his daughter because it’s what his late wife, Joey Martin Feek, would have wanted. Rory Feek
Country singer Rory Feek blogs that he’s building a schoolhouse for his daughter because it’s what his late wife, Joey Martin Feek, would have wanted. Rory Feek

National

He’s building his daughter her own one-room schoolhouse – like her mom would’ve wanted

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

September 27, 2017 3:43 PM

Country singer Rory Feek has had a lot of time to think while driving his daughter, Indiana, 3  1/2 , an hour each way to school.

Feek, whose wife, Joey Martin Feek, performed with him as Joey + Rory until her death in April 2016 from cervical cancer, writes in a blog post that he’s been extremely happy with the two schools Indiana, who has Down syndrome, has attended, but that he recently came to a realization.

“If Joey were here, she would love both of the schools that Indiana goes to, but she would be homeschooling Indy,” Feek said in the post. “Not just now, but permanently. At least I believe she would.”

So in July, he started work on a one-room schoolhouse on his farm near Nashville, Tenn.

“Home, and school... at the same time,” Feek wrote. “It started with an idea, then blossomed into a hope. Then a plan. And the more I thought about it, the more excited I got about it.”

Feek shared a photo of the slab of concrete he poured in July and a video of 50 friends helping raise the frame.

He also posted a photo of his inspiration for the design of the schoolhouse. He hopes to open the school in January to about a dozen children, and notes the school curriculum will change as Indiana ages.

“Who knows, maybe someday when she grows up, she’ll want to teach there,” Feek writes. “Or turn the building into a vegetable stand or business where she works. Or maybe even a house where she lives. I have no idea where it will lead. Just hope in where it might lead. To be a blessing to her, and to other little ones like her.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter 0:36

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter
'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour 1:38

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour
U.S. Coast Guard chopper flies over flooded Houston and makes rescues 1:10

U.S. Coast Guard chopper flies over flooded Houston and makes rescues

View More Video