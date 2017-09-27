More Videos

  • Maria brings spectacular kiteboarding to Outer Banks

    A Twitter video from Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head, NC, shows Dimitri Maramenides catching some serious air while kiteboarding in the winds and rough waters from Hurricane Maria, now a tropical storm.

A Twitter video from Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head, NC, shows Dimitri Maramenides catching some serious air while kiteboarding in the winds and rough waters from Hurricane Maria, now a tropical storm. Rick Anderson Photography/obxphotos.net
Maria’s winds and waves take this kiteboarder airborne for a helluva ride

By Aaron Moody

September 27, 2017 1:39 PM

NAGS HEAD, NC

Warnings of hazardous ocean conditions associated with Hurricane Storm Maria apparently came across as an invitation to one man.

A video posted to the OBX Photos Twitter page Tuesday afternoon shows a kiteboarder in action in rather squally conditions in Nags Head.

The video, shot looking south from Jennette’s Pier, shows the kiteboarder ride toward the shore before being towed back out and catching some pretty serious air – about 8 seconds worth.

ABC11 later caught up with the man, who ended up being professional kiteboarder and Epic Kites owner Dimitri Maramenides.

The Outer Banks have been under tropical storm and storm surge warnings the past couple days as Maria churned off the coast.

Maria was downgraded from a hurricane to tropical storm briefly Tuesday afternoon, but was upgraded to a hurricane again Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service in Morehead City reported.

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

