Maria’s winds and waves take this kiteboarder airborne for a helluva ride

Maria brings spectacular kiteboarding to Outer Banks A Twitter video from Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head, NC, shows Dimitri Maramenides catching some serious air while kiteboarding in the winds and rough waters from Hurricane Maria, now a tropical storm. A Twitter video from Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head, NC, shows Dimitri Maramenides catching some serious air while kiteboarding in the winds and rough waters from Hurricane Maria, now a tropical storm. Rick Anderson Photography/obxphotos.net

