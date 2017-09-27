Dr. E. Arum, Dr. N. Jacobs AP
There is now a gonorrhea superbug and we can't get rid of it

September 27, 2017 11:47 AM

Here’s harrowing news for the sexually active: sexually transmitted diseases are getting out of control.

In its annual STD Surveillance Report, the Center for Disease Control saw a record increase in the number of infections of three sexually transmitted diseases in the U.S. -- chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis.

Syphilis, in particular, is seeing massive outbreaks in places like Fresno, CA, where the disease was almost nonexistent six years ago, according to The Fresno Bee.

This is the third straight year that the rates of STDs have increased to record numbers, so that news, in itself, is no shock. And the three diseases have historically been easily treatable with a round of antibiotics.

That is beginning to change.

In July, the World Health Organization issued a warning about the global rise of drug-resistant gonorrhea.

That’s the one that produces a burning sensation and a white, yellow or green discharge in men. There were 470,000 gonorrhea cases reported in the U.S. last year, FYI.

Typically, the disease can be treated with one of several antibiotics, but the WHO is now seeing strains that have evolved to resist most commons antibiotics, NBC reports. A few are almost completely untreatable.

And those strains are becoming increasingly common.

“The bacteria that cause gonorrhea are particularly smart,” WHO’s Dr. Teodora Wi told NBC. “Every time we use a new class of antibiotics to treat the infection, the bacteria evolve to resist them.”

