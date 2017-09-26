They were trapped in a flooding elevator — on the World Trade Center’s 70th floor, video shows

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter

Deputies from Chambers County Sheriff’s Office rescued animals stranded at a flooded shelter in Hankamer, Texas, on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. Appeals to save the animals at Tall Tails Animal Rescue went viral on social media with photos of dogs standing in floodwater inside their cages. “Sheriff Brian C. Hawthorne reports that all the animals have been rescued from the Tall Tails kennel in Hankamer, Texas,” said Chambers County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook. “The animals, along with the owner of the kennel, Kevin Miller, were successfully rescued via air boat.”