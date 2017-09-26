If Johnny takes the SAT, can he also figure out the new scoring system?

More Videos 0:36 Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter Pause 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 1:32 "There were all these ... crisp $100 bills." 1:35 AAC commissioner visits Wichita State 1:04 Free hummus day at Meddys 2:23 “We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.” 1:31 Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting 0:53 Miri's Minis to open in College Hill 0:17 Wichita doctor in St. Thomas during Hurricane Irma 0:59 New jobs in Wichita, mayor announces Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A look back - Sec. of Education John King on helping schools reduce testing (2016) In February 2016, Acting U.S. Secretary of Education John B. King Jr. announced new guidance to help states eliminate low-quality, redundant or unhelpful testing. "Good assessment is about balance. I've seen that as both a teacher and a principal," said King. The guidance was released after an announcement about testing from President Obama in October 2015. In February 2016, Acting U.S. Secretary of Education John B. King Jr. announced new guidance to help states eliminate low-quality, redundant or unhelpful testing. "Good assessment is about balance. I've seen that as both a teacher and a principal," said King. The guidance was released after an announcement about testing from President Obama in October 2015. Credit: U.S. Department of Education

