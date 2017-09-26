This baseball player spilled a fan's nachos trying to catch a foul ball. Then he came back.

It was an average evening at the ballpark for one Cardinals fan, who was minding his own business, happily enjoying a plate of nachos and taking in the game with his family.
That is, until Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell flew over the fence and plunged headfirst into the man’s cheesy snack.
Russell was chasing after a foul ball, but he was so focused on the catch that he didn’t see where he was going. He tried to snatch the ball out of the air, but tripped over the fence and into a group of fans before he could grab it.
A man’s nacho platter when flying onto the field, and Russell came back with nothing but a fistful of cheese and corn chips.
That's nacho cheese, Russell pic.twitter.com/DDvkfFqZXb— Cubs Talk (@CSNCubs) September 26, 2017
“I didn’t see the fence, and collided with it, and got all nachoed up,” Russell said in an interview with the Chicago Tribune.
But that wasn’t the end of the story.
A few minutes later, Russell came running out of the Cubs dugout with a fresh plate of nachos and hand delivered it to the Cardinals fan, whom the internet promptly dubbed “Nachoman.”
So that @Cardinals fan's nachos Addison Russell knocked over? The @Cubs shortstop makes things right. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/m0c0TqoPyA— FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) September 26, 2017
#Cubs Addison Russell delivers Nachos to the fan who lost them when Russell went into the stands after the ball. pic.twitter.com/mq4q4xiZ5Y— Nuccio DiNuzzo (@ChiTribNuccio) September 26, 2017
“Thank you cubs and cards. Unforgettable,” said the fan on his Twitter account later that night.
@cardinals thanks for the loaded nachos @cubs thanks for the plain nachos. Thank you cubs and cards. Unforgettable. #nachoman pic.twitter.com/OGvnyfRN7t— nacho man (@guder82) September 26, 2017
“You don’t get in front of a man and his nachos,” Russell later said.
So while Nachoman may have ended the night a little bummed about the Cardinals’ eventual 10-2 loss against the Cubs, a selfie with Russell and a bright flash of cheesy online glory could make a great consolation prize.
Comments