Cowboys link arms, take knee as a team in display of unity before anthem

0:17 Wichita doctor in St. Thomas during Hurricane Irma Pause

1:32 "There were all these ... crisp $100 bills."

0:36 Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter

0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

2:31 Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers

1:49 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

3:31 Week 4: Player of the Year watch list

2:23 “We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.”

1:04 Free hummus day at Meddys