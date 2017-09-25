This Navy veteran grappled with a cop. Police shot him 7 times, killing him, video shows

Police fatally shot a 27-year-old Navy veteran in Huntington Beach, Calif. on Friday after he grappled with a police officer and grabbed at his duty belt, according to KTLA.
Graphic videos recorded on cell phones outside the 7-Eleven store where the struggle took place around 9:30 a.m. show the officer firing seven shots at Dillan Tabares, who then stumbles and convulses before falling to the ground.
Tabares suffered from mental illness, according to the Los Angeles Times.
One video shows Tabares swinging at a police officer and wrestling with him on the ground as the officer tries to put Tabares in a headlock, according to CBS Los Angeles. Another video appears to show Tabares lunging for the officer’s duty belt and grabbing at an object, pulling loose what one witness thought was a magazine clip.
Then the officer opens fire. The officer shoots six times in quick succession, according to the Los Angeles Times. Then the officer shouts “get down,” and fires a seventh, final shot.
The victim’s mother, Tiffany Tabares, said her son was in the Navy and received a less-than-honorable discharge, adding that her son suffered from mental illness.
“I just want to know what happened,” she told CBS. “I don’t have an agenda of, you know, ‘Cops are horrible.’ I respect them, I appreciate them. I just think that mistakes were made and I don’t think my kid needed to be shot seven times.”
Dillan Tabares wrote on Facebook that he left the military after losing his secret clearance due to marijuana use, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Witnesses at the scene told KTLA that Tabares tried to punch the officer, but they said that Tabares was not holding a gun. They added that the object he grabbed from the police officer was a magazine clip.
Huntington Beach Police Chief Robert Handy told KTLA that the officer had tried to use a stun gun to subdue the man, but was unsuccessful. He also said that the man who was killed wouldn’t follow any of the officer’s commands.
Tabares was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.
