Sometimes the ride to school starts by climbing into her dad’s helicopter

Arlington fourth-grader takes helicopter to school After Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was spotted landing his helicopter at a high school football game in Mansfield creating a spectacle, readers informed the Star-Telegram that Sarah Jayne Frank, 10, occasionally gets brought to school in Arlington via helicopter by her father. They let us tag along for a recent ride. After Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was spotted landing his helicopter at a high school football game in Mansfield creating a spectacle, readers informed the Star-Telegram that Sarah Jayne Frank, 10, occasionally gets brought to school in Arlington via helicopter by her father. They let us tag along for a recent ride. Prescotte Stokes III pstokes@star-telegram.com

