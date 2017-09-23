A screenshot of retweets on the N.C. Department of Transportation Twitter account Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.
This DOT ‘accidentally retweeted’ anti-Trump comments on white supremacists, NFL

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

September 23, 2017 07:59 PM

UPDATED September 23, 2017 07:59 PM

Some rare retweets appeared on the N.C. Department of Transportation’s official Twitter account Saturday afternoon.

Both tweets originated from former South Carolina legislator and current TV commentator Bakari Sellers, who was addressing statements President Donald Trump made regarding the white nationalist protests in Charlottesville in August and National Football League players kneeling during the National Anthem.

“It appears an employee accidentally retweeted those tweets,” N.C. DOT spokeswoman Nicole Meister said. “We apologize. We are looking into this further and will address accordingly.”

It’s rare to see much other than original tweets on the N.C. DOT’s account. The retweets came about 6 p.m.

In one of them, Sellers referenced Trump calling the Charlottesville protestors “very fine people,” adding that now the president is calling black NFL players “Sons of bitches that need to be fired.”

The other was a Sellers tweet with the text “PREJUDICE IS NOT PATRIOTISM!” That line came above a CNN story about Trump criticizing Colin Kaepernick and other athletes protesting the National Anthem, and NBA star Steph Curry for declining an invite to visit the White House with the other members of the Golden State Warriors championship team.

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

