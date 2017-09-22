Camp just had pink life jackets left, so a boy didn’t wear one, suit says. He drowned

It was just last summer when seven-year-old Kyzr Willis drowned at a summer camp run by the city of Boston.
Now, a year later, his family is suing the city for negligence — arguing Kyzr’s death was preventable, according to MassLive.
Among the family’s complaints in the lawsuit is this: The boy “was never given a life jacket” after he “was told by (a counselor identified as) Jane Doe that there were only pink ones for girls available.”
In the suit, the family argues that Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and the city failed to follow “Christian’s Law,” which requires that children in swimming programs are given Coast Guard-approved life jackets, according to MassLive.
The family’s lawsuit alleges that the boy, who counselors did not make wear a life jacket, was playing “close to and in the ocean” before he died on July 26, 2016.
“In spite of this law being in place for four years, on the day of Kyzr’s death, none of the provisions of Christian’s Law were implemented by the city of Boston,” Robert Griffin, a lawyer for the family, said at a Thursday press conference.
Kyzr was at the Curley Community Center, run by the city, for swim lessons that day, according to MassLive.
At 2:15 p.m., the lawsuit says all the campers were called inside — and that the lifeguards claimed there was no one left on the beach just 15 minutes later, according to CBS Boston.
But Ralph Willis, Kyzr’s older brother, realized his sibling was missing and alerted a camp counselor. The lawsuit claims that lifeguards weren’t told of the missing boy until 2:40 p.m., despite there being a “panicked search” for the missing camper.
The lawsuit also alleges that “video surveillance cameras that could have aided in the search for Kyzr were out of commission” and that there were not enough lifeguards to monitor the situation.
A police harbor unit found Kyzr, face-down in 10 feet of water, at 6 p.m. with the aid of sonar, according to CBS Boston.
He was pronounced dead just over an hour later.
Atty Robert Griffin; @marty_walsh & #Boston are being sued by family of drowning victim #KyzrWillis for "grotesque & reckless" negligence. pic.twitter.com/AsI7w8h5Ic— Kim Tunnicliffe (@KimWBZ) September 21, 2017
“It’s a sad situation,” Mayor Walsh said. “It was probably one of the hardest days I had as mayor, but I can’t imagine what the family went through. They made a decision to move forward with the lawsuit. We’re obviously going to keep open lines of communication.”
Lawyers for the family said they were seeking millions of dollars in the lawsuit, but did not specify beyond that, according to CBS Boston.
The lawsuit was filed at the Suffolk Superior Court Thursday, according to the Boston Herald.
Derek Frechette, who pushed for “Christian’s Law” after his own son drowned at a day camp, said this could have been avoided if the city simply enforced the law.
“If (the city) had just followed Christian’s law, their son would be alive,” he said. “The guilt I feel, they passed this law to save kids. And he wouldn’t be gone if that (expletive) just signed it and did what he said.”
