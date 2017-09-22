Is it ever OK for white people to sing the N-word? This sorority is finding out

More Videos 0:36 Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter Pause 2:25 Bishop Gerber Science Center dedication 2:13 A virtual tour of new aquarium, museum in Missouri 1:04 Free hummus day at Meddys 0:53 Miri's Minis to open in College Hill 1:31 Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting 2:41 The Gorilla and Bird share advice 1:23 Nico Hernandez’s home gym reopens 3:05 K-State QB Jesse Ertz takes blame for Vanderbilt loss 1:37 What would happen if a plane crashed at the Wichita airport? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

UNH sorority girls caught on Snapchat singing ‘N-Word’ during Kanye West’s ‘Gold Digger’ song Members of the Alpha Phi sorority at the University of New Hampshire were caught on Snapchat singing the 'N-Word' while Kanye West's 'Gold Digger' song played at a party. Members of the Alpha Phi sorority at the University of New Hampshire were caught on Snapchat singing the 'N-Word' while Kanye West's 'Gold Digger' song played at a party. Snapchat

Members of the Alpha Phi sorority at the University of New Hampshire were caught on Snapchat singing the 'N-Word' while Kanye West's 'Gold Digger' song played at a party. Snapchat