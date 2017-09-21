Aaron Hernandez, ex-NFL star who committed suicide after murder conviction, had CTE, expert finds

More Videos 0:36 Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter Pause 1:31 Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting 2:13 A virtual tour of new aquarium, museum in Missouri 2:41 The Gorilla and Bird share advice 0:53 Miri's Minis to open in College Hill 1:04 Free hummus day at Meddys 2:00 Suspect asked for shooting victim by name 3:05 K-State QB Jesse Ertz takes blame for Vanderbilt loss 1:23 Nico Hernandez’s home gym reopens 1:08 Watch flight test pilots push their Cessna planes to the limit Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in prison Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez is dead after hanging himself in prison. He was serving a life term for committing a murder in 2013. Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez is dead after hanging himself in prison. He was serving a life term for committing a murder in 2013. McClatchy DC

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez is dead after hanging himself in prison. He was serving a life term for committing a murder in 2013. McClatchy DC