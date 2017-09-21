Identity thieves drained his bank accounts in hours – and didn’t need his password

More Videos 2:13 A virtual tour of new aquarium, museum in Missouri Pause 1:40 Cattle drive commemorates Chisholm Trail anniversary 1:08 Watch flight test pilots push their Cessna planes to the limit 1:23 Nico Hernandez’s home gym reopens 2:00 Suspect asked for shooting victim by name 1:04 Free hummus day at Meddys 2:23 “We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.” 1:37 What would happen if a plane crashed at the Wichita airport? 0:53 Miri's Minis to open in College Hill 4:01 Week 3: Player of the Year watch list Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Phil McGrane's identity got stolen. Learn from his experience. Today, before it's too late, sign up for alerts on all your accounts and take the recommended steps to protect your identity, your money and your credit. Today, before it's too late, sign up for alerts on all your accounts and take the recommended steps to protect your identity, your money and your credit. Bill Manny bmanny@idahostatesman.com

Today, before it's too late, sign up for alerts on all your accounts and take the recommended steps to protect your identity, your money and your credit. Bill Manny bmanny@idahostatesman.com