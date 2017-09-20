A police officer thought an autistic teen was on drugs — and held him on the ground, video shows

More Videos 0:25 This surveillance video shows teen returning wallet with $1,500 in cash to Elk Grove resident Pause 2:31 Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers 1:49 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 0:36 Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter 1:23 Police give details about shooting at Kansas Department of Revenue 1:26 Stone arch cellars may be hidden treasure of Flint Hills 0:50 'A guy with a gun was trying to go inside but somebody locked the doors on him.' 0:33 Raw footage of shooting near 21st and Amidon 2:23 “We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.” 1:37 What would happen if a plane crashed at the Wichita airport? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Bodycam shows Arizona police officer trying to handcuff autistic teen A Buckeye Police Department Officer attempted to handcuff and detain an 14-year-old boy with autism who he mistakenly thought was sniffing an inhalant at a park on July 19. A police investigation found that an officer used reasonable judgement and force but the teen's family is demanding a “face-to-face apology” from the officer and asking that every Buckeye police officer undergo training to better understand people with autism. A Buckeye Police Department Officer attempted to handcuff and detain an 14-year-old boy with autism who he mistakenly thought was sniffing an inhalant at a park on July 19. A police investigation found that an officer used reasonable judgement and force but the teen's family is demanding a “face-to-face apology” from the officer and asking that every Buckeye police officer undergo training to better understand people with autism. YouTube/Buckeye Police Department AZ via Storyful

