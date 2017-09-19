This police officer left a tip – even though his receipt read ‘f--- the cops’

A police officer and his partner were just trying to get a quick bite to eat in the middle of a busy shift.
The Torrance, California officer wasn’t expecting the message printed at the bottom of his Pieology Pizzeria receipt that read, “F--- the cops.”
The officer saw the message, but left the restaurant without mentioning it, according to the Daily Breeze.
He also left a tip, according to Sergeant Ronald Harris, a spokesperson for the Torrance Police Department.
A picture of the receipt was posted by another officer’s wife on social media Monday and quickly went viral. The original post has since been deleted, but the story was picked up by several news sites and even fact-checked by Snopes, which confirmed the story was indeed true.
The chain says it fired the employee once it was made aware of the situation, though it continues to field questions and complaints about the incident on its Facebook page.
“We at Pieology are extremely disappointed in the actions of this employee, and apologize on behalf of the entire Pieology family for this upsetting situation,” spokeswoman Vanessa Legutko wrote in a statement to the Southern California News Group.
“The actions of this employee do not in any way reflect the thoughts of Pieology, and we are taking swift and serious action to rectify the situation, including terminating the offending employee.”
As for that tip, Pieology actually offers a “uniform discount” and it is common practice for officers to return that discount in the form of a tip, Harris said.
The Torrance Police Department has no hard feeling toward the chain and does not want the pizzeria to be portrayed in a bad light – like calls for boycotts in similar situations.
The department has reached out to Pieology management in an attempt to connect with the employee.
“This is not about someone losing their job,” Harris said.
“What would prompt this person to do this? That’s our concern.”
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, jtehee@fresnobee.com
Comments