National

His shift was over, but he went back to help someone in need. He died a ‘hero’

By Kaitlyn Schwers

kschwers@kcstar.com

September 19, 2017 5:02 PM

As a cellphone store employee finished his shift and was leaving for the day, he saw a man trying to rob a woman working inside. He went back in to help — and was killed, police said.

“This young man was being a hero,” Kansas City Police Sgt. Kari Thompson said Monday. “He was attempting to assist his fellow coworker and making sure she was OK. Unfortunately, his actions ended in his death.”

Police said the shooting happened inside just before 3:15 p.m. Monday at a Boost Mobile store at 6823 Longview Road in south Kansas City, Missouri.

Thompson said officers were sent to the business after receiving a report of an armed robbery. When officers arrived at the scene, police said they found a male victim on the ground inside the store suffering from apparent gunshot injuries.

Thompson said the victim, an employee of the Boost Mobile store, was leaving the store at the end of his shift when the victim saw a female employee exchanging words with a male who had entered the business and was allegedly trying to rob the store.

Thompson said the victim went back into the cellphone store and confronted the suspect. A struggle ensued and the suspect shot the victim and fled on foot, police said. Police said the victim died at the scene.

“This is an awful situation of many awful situations that we’ve had in our city. This is our 110th homicide all over a robbery,” Thompson said.

No arrests had been reported as of Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline 816-474-8477.

