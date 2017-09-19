His shift was over, but he went back to help someone in need. He died a ‘hero’

More Videos 2:31 Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers Pause 0:36 Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter 1:49 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 0:50 'A guy with a gun was trying to go inside but somebody locked the doors on him.' 1:26 Stone arch cellars may be hidden treasure of Flint Hills 0:33 Raw footage of shooting near 21st and Amidon 1:37 What would happen if a plane crashed at the Wichita airport? 3:05 K-State QB Jesse Ertz takes blame for Vanderbilt loss 1:04 Free hummus day at Meddys 2:23 “We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.” Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Boost Mobile employee dies a hero Police are calling a Boost Mobile employee a hero. Kansas City's 110th homicide claims life of a man who had come to the aid of a female co-worker during an armed robbery Monday afternoon in the 6800 block of Longview Road. Police are calling a Boost Mobile employee a hero. Kansas City's 110th homicide claims life of a man who had come to the aid of a female co-worker during an armed robbery Monday afternoon in the 6800 block of Longview Road. Tammy Ljungblad and Kaitlyn Schwartz The Kansas City Star

